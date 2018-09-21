 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 21 September 2018

Sudan rejects UN proposal to reconfigure Abyei peacekeeping force

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)
September 20, 2018 (NEW YORK) - Sudan has opposed a proposal by the United Nations Secretary-General to reconfigure the mandate of UN peacekeepers deployed on the disputed area of Abyei as it might affect the establishment of a local administration that Juba rejects.

The Security Council Thursday was briefed by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, outgoing UN Special Envoy Nicholas Haysom on the need to adjust the mission mandate to the changing needs in the disputed area.

Lacroix proposed to deploy additional police units, to enhance the UN’s focus on maintaining law and order there, and furthering peace between local communities.

According to the proposal, the military personnel of the Mission would concentrate its deployments along the borders of the Area, to safeguard against armed incursions.

Further "the recommendations call for the deployment of three formed police units and additional specialised individual police officers, to enhance the Mission’s focus on maintaining law and order and continue furthering peace between the local communities," Lacroix further said pointing to the increase in criminal activity in the area.

However, the Sudanese ambassador to the United Nations Omer Dahab Fadl rejected the proposal saying the that it would be wise to "refrain from all that would disturb the positive atmosphere" between the Misseriya and Dinka communities and"to and avoid any decisions that are not sufficiently studied" in Abyei.

The Sudanese diplomat further said that until an agreement on the future of the disputed area is reached, under the international law Abyei remains "part of the Sudanese national territory and the Government of Sudan exercises full sovereignty over it".

He further called to the work for the implementation of the agreement of 20 June 2011 which provides to form temporary local institutions to administrate the disputed area including a local executive and legislative bodies and a police force.

The Ngok Dinka of Abyei refuse the formation of Abyei Area Administration and the Legislative Council. The leaders of the Dinka chiefdoms in the area call to hold a referendum without the participation of the Sudanese pastoralist Misseriya.

Sudanese government and the SPLM in a peace deal signed in 2005 that led to the independence of South Sudan in 2011 agreed that the fate of Abyei area would be determined through a vote popular vote.

But later on, the parties disagreed on who is eligible to participate in the referendum.

In his speech before the Security Council, Hansom expressed hope that the improvement of bilateral relations between Sudan and South Sudan positively impacts the efforts to find a permanent solution for Abyei issue.

"The new mood has indeed enabled its imminent personalities concerned with Abbey including former Foreign Minister Francis Deng to generate an informal series of discussions in Khartoum," he disclosed.

"Their aim is to identify a roadmap that would rejuvenate cooperation between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya and open a window to discuss the final status of Abyei," he further said.

The foreign ministers of the two countries are expected to meet in the upcoming days to discuss the situation in Abyei and a possible way out.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 September 08:36, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Abyei is our land. It belongs to South Sudan. We shall never compromise Abyei land whatever the case may be. Dinka tribe can only be found in South Sudan (not anywhere else in the world). There are indigenous tribes that are only found in South Sudan e.g. Dinka, Latuka, Bari, Mundari, Shilluk. Therefore Sudan should come to its senses.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salient features of South Sudan latest peace deal 2018-09-21 05:36:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last week, the government of South Sudan under President Salva Kiir, various armed and unarmed opposition groups and other parties, including the SPLM/A-IO led by Dr (...)

Open letter to South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority 2018-09-19 04:05:10 By Telar Ring Deng On the cold morning of 9th September 2018, we were all in utter shock and bewilderment at the very tragic accident that occurred in Eastern Lakes State when a Plane crashed (...)

Sudanese have become prey of mercenaries and Janjawid militias 2018-09-17 09:59:30 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Janjaweed bandits have been raging in the land of Darfur in particular and Sudan in general with corruption, havoc and destruction, more than a decade on. The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.