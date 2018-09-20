JMEC calls for women participation of South Sudan peace implementation process



September 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has urged South Sudanese women to be strongly involved in the peace implementation process to ensure its successful achievement to put the country in the path of reconciliation and development.

The call was made by JMEC Ag. Deputy Chief of staff- Strategy, during a women peace march held in Juba on Wednesday in the presence of Presidential Advisor for gender Rachel Nyabak who was the guest of honour.

He said the just-concluded High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process had been inclusive and that it had particularly ensured women were consulted in the pre-forum stages as well as given more opportunities for representation among the delegates to the talks.

“It is now time for all the women in the country, to unite and together push for their representation, participation and inclusion in the various levels of government, and in the decision making processes to ensure that not only are their voices heard, but also their contribution in the search for peace is being felt”, Dr. Fontaine said.

He further stressed that women should remain engaged in ensuring that the Revitalized Agreement is implemented.

The women peace march was organized by the Women Monthly Forum, the South Sudan Peace Commission, UNMISS and JMEC and brought together about 300 women from various women organizations in Juba.

The event comes within the framework of a series of activities national and international officials in South Sudan plan to hold across the country to promote peace and invite people to espouse reconciliation and nonviolence after five years of war that devastated the country.

He reiterated that JMEC remains committed to not only discharging its mandate of monitoring the implementation of the Agreement but also in promoting women participation in the peace process.

“We in JMEC know that encouraging women to be part of the peace process will significantly increase the chance of success in implementation and reduce the likelihood of returning to war,” he added.

“Let us then work together to realize this Peace dividend, which can ultimately translate to growth and development in the country,”, he concluded.

(ST)