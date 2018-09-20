Sudan’s FM meets Ugandan, Rwandan leaders over South Sudan peace process

September 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed paid a short visit to Kampala and Kigali to brief Ugandan and Rwandan leaders on the latest development in the South Sudan peace process.

El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed (AFP)

In his report to the UN Security Council, the outgoing UN Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Hansom stressed on the need for a close regional follow-up of the peace implementation process pointing that many details are lacking in the unification of forces operation which should begin one month after the signing of the agreement.

The foreign ministry in Khartoum issued a short statement saying that El Dirdeiry was travelled to Uganda as a presidential envoy to brief President Yoweri Museveni on the latest development in the peace process in South Sudan.

He further stressed on "the importance of coordination between Sudan and Uganda in order to ensure the continuity and stability of peace in South Sudan," said a statement released by the foreign ministry on Wednesday evening.

Khartoum recently facilitated communications between President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar to quell clashes that erupted in Yei River State between the two parties after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

Also, the two countries are expected to be strongly present within the UNMISS peacekeepers to boost the implementation of the security arrangements, train troops and to protect South Sudanese opposition leaders during the transitional period.

following his meeting with Museveni, the Sudanese top diplomat travelled to Kigali where he met with President Paul Kagame who is also the chair of the African Union to inform him about the South Sudan peace implementation process.

President Kiir will be in Khartoum on Friday for a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir and will attend a celebration for the signing of the revitalized peace pact.

Also, the celebration will be attended by the opposition leaders residing in Khartoum including Riek Machar and Lam Akol and others.

It is not clear if Museveni or other regional will take part in the gathering.

Also, it was expected that Kiir and Machar use the event to send a message of peace and reconciliation to reassure South Sudanese about their commitment to the process.

The foreign ministry said El-Dirdeiry further briefed Kagame on "the efforts undertaken by Sudan within the framework of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (CAR)," said the statement.

Sudan and Russia have launched an initiative to reconcile the main armed groups in the CAR, saying their efforts aim to support the African Union initiative in the divided country.

(ST)