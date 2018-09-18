 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir says he talked with Machar to end recent clashes in Yei

Kiir (R) speaks with Machar during the signing ceremony of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (UNMISS Photo)
September 17, 2018 (JUAB) - President Salva Kiir Monday said he personally spoke with SPLM-IO Riek Machar and asked him to order his troops to stop the fighting in Yei River State and to commit himself to the signed peace agreement.

Hours after signing of the revised peace agreement in Addis Ababa, the SPLM-IO accused the government forces of attacking their position in several areas of the troubled Yei River State not far from the Ugandan border.

In response to the resumption of the fighting, the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMM launched an investigation to the claim as several international and regional circles had the impression of the déjà-vu situation.

President Salva Kiir who repeatedly voiced his commitment to an agreement he "voluntarily" signed on Monday discoed to cease these clashes immediately, adding that his army had been attacked by the SPLM-IO fighters.

"It was my initiative to call him and ask him why he is still fighting us when we have signed the agreement. So I told him, ’What is this? Is it the acquisition of more territories? We have signed the agreement. I don’t want us to go back to war again," Kiir said.

The president who was speaking at a memorial service in Juba for the victims of a plane crash in Yirol on 9 September added he asked him to order his fighters on Yei to stop attacking the government forces again.

The SPLA Spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang on Sunday issued a statement saying their forces had come under unprovoked attacks on two positions Kupera County and in Sokare, Kajo-Keji County of Yei River State.

Further, he accused the SPLA-IO fighters of attacking their position in Southern Liech State where they captured Mirmir Junction which connects Leer with Bentiu.

Maj. Gen. Lual further said that the SPLM-IO "Wanted to recapture more territories which they would use as assembly areas and cantonment sites" and to draw the attention of the Commander of Africom Force when they learnt he would visit Juba on 17 September, as he said

President Kiir who accompanied by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai reiterated his commitment to the revitalized peace agreement stressing that the suffering of the affected people "provided the primary motivation" for his government to end the five-year war.

"I want to appeal to all of you to accept and embrace this peace and (forgive) your brothers and sisters from the opposition side so that we close the dark chapter on the wall by forgiving each other," he said.

The CTSAMM didn’t yet disclose the outcome of its findings on the ground.

(ST)

  • 18 September 07:25, by Jongo

    I’m urging all the people of Equatoria region (Center,East & West)to cry gun & go fight one last dirty fight those empty dirty mouth so call jenge/nuer or whatever found without teeth is a legal object to be kill use all means of killing isolate,disseminate,don’t talk,buy, rent or whatever necessary to/from those ugly jenge & for them to start running to their dirty luaks or face the worse ahead

    repondre message

    • 18 September 09:44, by South South

      Jongo,

      "I’m urging all the people of Equatoria region (Center,East & West)to cry gun & go fight one last dirty fight those empty dirty mouth so call jenge/nuer"

      We say carry guns, not "cry gun", monkey.

      repondre message

  • 18 September 07:42, by Eastern

    The Khartoum peace jokes is making even monkeys to begin firing bullets.....!

    repondre message

    • 18 September 07:57, by jubaone

      Eastern, Jongo
      The kiirminal is just trying to deflect attention from his unruly and undisciplined nyors who nearly killed a UNMISS soldier. He can’t now pretend to be the smart and innocent man. He must first acknowledge that he has no control over his armed gelweng and nyor

      repondre message

    • 18 September 09:50, by South South

      Eastern,

      Peace has been signed in South Sudan, done. If you want to start new war in Karo land, then go to the bush. In war, there are no grey areas between, we have white and black only, meaning you kill or you will be killed, and when we talk about war, we talk about killing people and breaking things to win the war. Just monkey it up, but your people will taste it.

      repondre message

  • 18 September 08:07, by Games

    Jubaone
    Salva Kiir is naturally born with unthinkable brain. Looks at the whole suitations after that fake peace in Khartoum was signed. It were Salva Kiir’s militiamen have been attaching the Oppositions positions fighters, even the body monitoring of ceasefires hostilities found the facts on the ground.

    repondre message

  • 18 September 08:18, by Games

    Continue----Salva Kiir was quickly jump on the phone conversation with Machar, purely to defuse the international condemnation on his forces and make it sounds, it was Machar’s fighters are violating the peace.. However, Salva Kiir is internationally well-known of voilenting the what he usually has signed,which is well advantage to the Oppositions side

    repondre message

  • 18 September 09:43, by Joseph Canada

    “ It was my initiative to call him” Kiir is not even ready to call Dr. Riek by his name. This is the sign that this peace will not last. There’s a lot of hatred inside this man.

    repondre message

    • 18 September 09:53, by South South

      Joseph Canada,

      Go to the bush you a little monkey or shut up.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



