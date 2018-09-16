 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 16 September 2018

South Sudanese soldier attacks peacekeeping convoy in Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS peacekeepers patrols Yei Town on 25 January 2018 (photo UNMISS)

September 15, 2018 (JUBA) - A peacekeeper of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was wounded by a shot when a government soldier attacked a convoy the blue helmets were protecting in the town of Yei.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning at 8.30 am when a convoy of four vehicles including two water tankers left their base in Yei to collect water.

According to the UNMISS, an SPLA soldier started shooting in the air near the UNMISS convoy before to shoot directly at one of the vehicles. He hit a Nepalese peacekeeper in the leg and the ran into a crowd.

The incident is the third violation of the ceasefire agreement since the signing of the final peace agreement on 12 September. The SPLM-IO said the government forces in the Yei River State attacked twice its position on 13 and 14 September.

The volatility of the security situation is attributed to the lack of control on the government forces.

UNMISS condemned the attack and urged the government to hold accountable the soldier who shot the convoy.

"This direct attack on UN peacekeepers here to help the people of South Sudan is unacceptable. The perpetrator must be found and held accountable by Government authorities," said the Head of UNMISS, David Shearer.

"This situation is evidence of a lack of command and control of armed forces which has resulted in unruly elements who continue to commit human rights abuses in the area. It is beholden on the Government to bring their forces under control," Shearer further said.

The UNMISS said before the shooting of the peacekeepers, the government soldiers fired about 50 shots at about 500 meters from the UN base in Yei at 5.20 am.

Shearer described the continuation of violence in the Central Equatorian region after the signing of the peace agreement as "disheartening"

"All forces must disengage as required by the peace agreement and end the violence. The parties must also work together to build trust between themselves and with the people of South Sudan who are suffering immensely from the ongoing conflict," the UNMISS chief said.

UN officials and IGAD representatives intend to react strongly to the act of violence in order to put the parties before their responsibilities. They say this is one of the lessons drawn from the violence in Juba of July 2016 which collapsed the first implementation of the peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 September 07:35, by Eastern

    Dinka barbarism at grand display. Don’t ask me even show I came to know that goon was a Dinka....!

    repondre message

    • 16 September 08:33, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Thank you. Jienge savagery has no bounds. There’s no national army and so you can’t have discipline or adherence to a central military command. These are nyor village savages dressed up as an army. No education, don’t understand UNMISS peace keeping role. Kiirminal has no control over them.

      repondre message

      • 16 September 09:03, by wau-wau-wau

        This is what we have been talking about that there’s no control over soldiers from central command. Who authorised hi I’m to fire at peacekeepers. Can you believe that madness of Dinka. We need federal system and we cannot leave with such animals behaviour.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Khartoum’s peace agreement: A looming disaster 2018-09-15 07:42:34 By Duop Chak Wuol Throughout the South Sudanese peace process, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) has been faced with serious political issues. These issues make it (...)

South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.