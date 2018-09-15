International scepticism should not push to spoil South Sudan peace: Kiir



September 15, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Saturday said he understands international scepticism on the government’s commitment to implement the revitalized peace agreement but expressed hope that it would not push them to be peace spoilers.

Kiir made his remarks in a statement on the signing of the revitalized peace agreement to the South Sudanese where he expressed his commitment to implement an agreement he "voluntarily reached". Also, he said that by being united South Sudanese can achieve stability and development.

Reacting to the Troika statement on the peace agreement, he said he was aware of the international scepticism over the government’s commitment to making peace, pointing that during the liberation struggle people questioned the ability to get the independence but they emerged victorious.

"Our destiny is not determined in the corridors of power outside South Sudan, we have been capable of writing our own history and this time is not any different," he said.

"We welcome any scepticism because it will only fuel our resolve to consolidate peace in our country. Where we may be concerned is when sceptics become spoilers to the peace process just to prove their doom prophecies," he added.

In a statement released on 12 September, the Troika countries said concerned about the parties’ commitment to the agreement, and to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed in Addis Ababa in December.

The Troika further said they want to be convinced by the government’s seriousness through the end of violence, humanitarian access, a release of political detainees and justice.

President Kiir with the support of the South Sudanese and the opposition groups they will work to democracy and a prospering nation.

"We are on course to build the most democratic, stable, just, and prosperous society in Africa and it starts with this Agreement," he stressed.

Regarding the recovery and development projects, he once again spoke about the roads construction and agriculture agreements sealed with the Chinese government and companies on the sidelines of the Forum on China - Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"We will do this using our oil resources to pay for infrastructure projects so that we do not pass debt burden on our children and the generations to follow," he said before to add that the "success of these projects depends on the consolidation of peace".

(ST)