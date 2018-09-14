UNAMID, South Darfur discuss transfer of Mission’s premises to government

September 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Darfur government and the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) have discussed ways to promote security and health situation in various localities, voluntary return villages and IDPs camps.
On Thursday, governor of South Darfur Adam al-Faki met with a delegation from the Mission headed by Head of the UNAMID in South Darfur, Burhan Mesk Nika.
The meeting also discussed arrangements to hand over the Mission’s headquarters and camps in the Graida and Buram localities to the government in the next period.
During the meeting, al-Faki pointed to the stable security situation in South Darfur, saying it has positively impacted on the development and reconstruction projects.
For his part, Nika stressed UNAMID’s keenness to support the government programmes particularly the national schools’ competition which would take place in South Darfur in November.
He described the schools’ competition as a good opportunity to enhance security, peace and peaceful coexistence in South Darfur.
Last year, the UN Security Council decided to reduce the UNAMID, admitting that the security situation has improved in the Darfur region.
The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in western Sudan’s region.
It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.
UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million are displaced.
(ST)
