Sudan’s ruling party announces new cabinet

September 136, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Thursday announced the members of a new government which includes 20 ministers and 27 state ministers.

Members of Sudan’s new cabinet take their oaths in Khartoum December 10, 2011 (REUTERS)

The full list of ministers and state ministers was made public after the dissolution of the large national consensus government which was formed after the National Dialogue Conference in May 2017.

Most of them were members of the former government but changed their positions. Only Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf, Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed, Presidential Affairs Minister Fadul Abdallah Fadul maintained their positions.

Among the new ministers appears the name of Abdalla Hamdok as the finance minister. Currently, he is the Acting Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) which is based in Addis Ababa.

However, it is not clear if he accepted this tough job, while rumours circulating in the social media about his rejection of the position.

President al-Bashir last Sunday removed his second Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdel-Rahman and replaced him with North Darfur’s ex-governor Osman Yousef Kibir. Also, he separated the positions of the first vice-president and prime minister.

He promoted the minister of Electricity and Water Resources Moatez Mousa to the position of Prime Minister.

Also, the former Minister Information Ahmed al-Balal is now appointed Interior Minister.

The former government included 31 ministers and over 40 state ministers.

(ST)

