South Sudanese army attacks opposition forces in Yei River State: SPLM-IO says

September 13, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government forces in Yei River State have been accused of launching fresh attacks on the SPLM-IO positions in Kajo-Keji County, hours after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement,

Lam Paul Gabriel

"This morning the 13/09/2018 at about 7:00 am, the regime’s forces in Agana resumed their attacks on our defensive positions at Kendiri and Mangalatore in Kajo-Keji County of Yei River State," said Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson

The attack comes as the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir pledged to fully implement the agreement particularly to end violence and allow unfettered humanitarian access to civilians in the conflict-affected areas.

Gabriel said their fighters have successfully defended their positions pointing they killed 15 "15 enemy soldiers" and captured 17 AK-47.

"The SPLA IO calls upon the CTSAMM and UNMISS to investigate these continues violations by the regime," he added.

The South Sudanese army was not reachable for comment on these accusations.

(ST)