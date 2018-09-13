 
 
 
IGAD chair's Abiy, South Sudan Kiir discuss peace implementation

President Salva Kiir (R) talks to Ethiopian PM and IGAD leader Abiy on 13 Sept 2018 (Photo ENA)

September 13, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Before his return to Juba, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir was received by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is also the IGAD Chair to discuss the implementation of the just signed peace pact.

President Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar, SSOA Chair Gabriel Chang Changson, and FDs leading member Deng Alor signed the revitalized peace agreement which was the subject of disagreement until the last moment.

"Prime Minister Abiy held a discussion with South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the ways of effectively implement the newly signed peace deal," said the official Ethiopian News Agency on Thursday after the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, he further stated that Ethiopia will continue its effort to the peace and stability of South Sudan adding that peace agreement would benefit his country also because it would stop the flow of refugees

"Efforts have been carried out over the past years to end the conflict in the country but now, constructive diplomatic approach make the peace deal fruitful as all neighbouring counties took their share in resolving the conflict," he added.

In his opening statement during the 33rd extraordinary assembly of IGAD leaders, Abiy congratulated the parties and lauded their commitment to peace, stability and development of South Sudan.

He pointed to the reconciliation processes that are taking place between the Horn of Africa countries and stressing that South Sudan parties have to implement the revitalized agreement in good faith in order to achieve a lasting peace in South Sudan.

He emphasized that South Sudan stability will consolidate the IGAD regional economic integration agenda.

For his part, Kiir praised the instrumental role played by the Ethiopian government to ensure peace in South Sudan.

"I ask him (Abiy Ahmed ) to push and help us in the implementation of peace agreement so that we implement it in proper way,” he said.

The role and involvement of the IGAD countries under the leadership of the Ethiopian government in the revitalization process has been unanimously applauded by the region and the international community.

The IGAD said determined to continue to supervise and monitor closely the implementation process. Also, countries like Sudan and Uganda who were suspected or rejected in South Sudan by a party or another are now fully involved in the 30 month peace implementation process.

(ST)

  • 13 September 23:38, by Kush Natives

    The implementation of the just signed peace agreement will be own by the people unlike the other agreements that came and gone. Reason, South Sudanese people are completely exhausted from war that’s none giving them anything. So, the complete implementation, forgiveness and reconciliation among other things that will bring lasting trust building.

