UNAMID completes construction of new base in Jebel Marra

September 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - An aerial photo published by the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Wednesday has shown completion of the Mission’s base in Golo, Jebel Marra area, Central Darfur State.

Last year, the UN Security Council decided to reduce the UNAMID, admitting that the security situation has improved but it decided to reinforce its presence in Jebel Marra because there is no cessation of hostilities as the Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid fighters (SLM-AW) refuses to declare it unilaterally or to engage in peace negotiations.

On January 28, the Sudanese government officially handed over a land to UNAMID to establish a Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Golo, Jebel Marra.

The aerial view of the newly established base shows a completed outer fence including three major gates and four observation towers.

Also, it shows a helicopter landing pad, satellite communication units, power generation and water treatment units, as well as soldiers’ barracks, administrative offices and armoured vehicles workshops.

However, there are no paved or asphalt roads around the TOB.

According to the government of Central Darfur, the UNAMID would contribute to paving the road linking Golo to Nirtiti and Rokoro in order to facilitate movement and contacts between the residents, government officials and the Mission.

Jebel Marra, which spans over three states including North, Central and South Darfur, is located in a water-rich area that is characterised by a mild climate.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

(ST)