 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 12 September 2018

Sudanese military court sentences senior security officer to 7 years in jail

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The State Security Court on Wednesday has sentenced the former Head of Political Security Department at the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Abdel-Ghaffar al-Shareef, to seven years in prison.

The court convicted al-Shareef under Article 59 of the 2010 National Security Act pertaining to “misuse of powers and exploitation of position for the purpose of achieving material or moral benefit or causing harm to others” and sentenced him to 7 years in prison beginning on 22 February 2018.

Also, the court ordered al-Shareef to pay 4.593.148 ($110,000 dollar) Sudanese pounds and $54.600 fine.

The court also convicted the former security officer under Article 71 of the 2010 National Security Act pertaining to “disgraceful behaviour that is incompatible with the dignity and due respect of the job” and ordered him to pay 2,800,000 Sudanese pounds ($67,000) and $10,000 fine.

The judge guaranteed the convict the right to appeal the sentences within 15 days before the military appeals court.

It is noteworthy that al-Shareef has been detained on corruption charges including money laundering, treachery, bribery and unlawful and suspicious enrichment. However, the court dismissed all these charges.

Earlier this year, the NISS launched an anti-corruption campaign and arrested dozens of government officials, bankers and businessmen.

The campaign was seen by many as part of an internal struggle among the various power centres within the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 September 04:38, by Pakuai

    They have never been sentenced to anything fools. Who says? Evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states, and some of their creepy allies think that they can games with our country??? Fellows, Watch this space. We are here fools. The Reasons as to why the former *UK foreign minister*>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 September 04:53, by Pakuai

      Mr. Boris Johnston called Africans are "------with------smile" we are here fellows. Mr. Riek Machar went and study *magic in unversity of bradford, in the devil infested Island of England from the university of Khortoum* The UK, he even married an English NGO worker. Be very careful fellows. We are going to bomb our enemies to near extinction. We are back fellows>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.