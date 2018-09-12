Sudanese military court sentences senior security officer to 7 years in jail

September 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The State Security Court on Wednesday has sentenced the former Head of Political Security Department at the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Abdel-Ghaffar al-Shareef, to seven years in prison.

The court convicted al-Shareef under Article 59 of the 2010 National Security Act pertaining to “misuse of powers and exploitation of position for the purpose of achieving material or moral benefit or causing harm to others” and sentenced him to 7 years in prison beginning on 22 February 2018.

Also, the court ordered al-Shareef to pay 4.593.148 ($110,000 dollar) Sudanese pounds and $54.600 fine.

The court also convicted the former security officer under Article 71 of the 2010 National Security Act pertaining to “disgraceful behaviour that is incompatible with the dignity and due respect of the job” and ordered him to pay 2,800,000 Sudanese pounds ($67,000) and $10,000 fine.

The judge guaranteed the convict the right to appeal the sentences within 15 days before the military appeals court.

It is noteworthy that al-Shareef has been detained on corruption charges including money laundering, treachery, bribery and unlawful and suspicious enrichment. However, the court dismissed all these charges.

Earlier this year, the NISS launched an anti-corruption campaign and arrested dozens of government officials, bankers and businessmen.

The campaign was seen by many as part of an internal struggle among the various power centres within the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

