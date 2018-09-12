IGAD discusses Eritrea-Sudan relations

September 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The IGAD Council of Minister Wednesday discusses the relations between strained Sudan and Eritrea, as Addis Ababa strives to consolidate the normalization of its bilateral relations with Asmara.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir (L) meeting with Eritrean president Isaias Afewerki in Asmara January 16, 2013 (Ashorooq TV)

The IGAD Council of Ministers holds an ordinary session to discuss the South Sudan peace process and relations of Djibouti and Sudan with Eritrea which announced its return to the regional body.

"To take note of the Normalization of Relations between the Republic of Djibouti and the State of Eritrea; and between the State of Eritrea and the Republic of Sudan," read the agenda of the meeting seen by Sudan Tribune.

Addis Ababa recently mediated successfully to reconcile Eritrea with Somalia and Djibouti but things seem a little bit different with Sudan.

Earlier this year, Sudan accused Eritrea of backing Sudanese rebels who prepare to launch an attack on its border town, Kassala and deployed thousands of troops along the border.

Nonetheless, after trading accusations with Asmara during several months, last June Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) reiterated its keenness to develop a constructive relationship with neighbouring Eritrea.

Sudanese officials say Asmara continue to host rebels from Darfur armed groups and Eritrean government says Sudan supports Eritrean rebels.

Relations between Asmara and Khartoum deteriorated following the signing between Sudan and Ethiopia of several pacts including a joint defence treaty in 2014 while Eritrea was at war with Ethiopia.

President Afewerki of Eritrea is supposed to attend the meeting of the IGAD leaders with President al-Bashir of Sudan.

