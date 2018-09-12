Sudanese security seizes Al-Tayyar newspaper



September 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Tuesday confiscated print runs of Al-Tayyar newspaper from the printing house without giving reasons.

Journalists working for Al-Tayyar told Sudan Tribune that distribution points on Tuesday haven’t received copies of the news daily because it was confiscated from the printing house.

They expressed frustration over the continued punishment of the newspapers through confiscation without justification, saying they no longer seek to ask about the reasons for the seizure because they wouldn’t receive answers from the NISS.

It is noteworthy that Chief-Editor of Al-Tayyar Osman Mirghani on Monday wrote a column criticizing the recent cabinet reshuffle, saying the move would resolve the deep and complex Sudanese crises.

On Monday, the NISS seized copies of Al-Saiha newspaper for the fourth time in three weeks.

Sudanese newspapers complain of the far-reaching powers of the NISS which routinely punishes dailies through confiscation or suspension.

Following the lift of pre-publication censorship, the NISS started punishing newspapers retroactively by seizing copies of newspapers that breach unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.

In February 2015, it seized copies of 14 newspapers from printing press without giving reasons.

Journalists say that NISS uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.

(ST)