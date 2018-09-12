China sends 165 peacekeepers to war-torn South Sudan

September 11, 2018 (BEIJING) - 165 Chinese peacekeepers left Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China’s Henan Province Tuesday for a one-year mission in South Sudan.

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)

Consisting of a sapper team of 133 and a medical unit of 32, the peacekeepers are reportedly the first group of a 331-strong battalion sent by China for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The team, Xinhua reported, will be tasked with repairing roads, bridges, and airports, constructing and maintaining barracks and shelters, building facilities for water, power and heating supplies, and providing engineering support in the mission areas.

The medical unit will carry out tasks including treating common and infectious diseases and performing operations and vaccinations.

Meanwhile, the second group of the Chinese battalion is scheduled to leave Zhengzhou for the war-torn East African nation on 23 September.

China has, for nearly 30 years, contributed more than 30,000 UN peacekeepers to 24 different missions

(ST)