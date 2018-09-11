 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 September 2018

PDM sacks one of its delegates to South Sudan peace revitalization process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 10, 2018 (JUBA) - The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) has suspended Josephine Lagu Yanga from representing the opposition group in the IGAD brokered peace revitalization process and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA)

JPEG - 31.1 kb
Josephine Lagu Yanga (ST photo)

In a letter sent to the IGAD Special Envoy Wais Ismail and the SSOA Chair Gabriel Chang Changson, PDM leader Hakim Dario informed them of the decision of the Movement to suspend with immediate effect Yanga from representing them at the talks or in the alliance.

"She therefore no longer has authority from PDM to represent the Movement, nor to initial or sign any official Khartoum Peace Agreement related documents or protocols in the name of PDM," said Hakim in his letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

However, he didn’t explain the reason for the sack.

Josephine is the daughter of Joseph Lagu, who was the leader of Anya Nya Movement, President of the High Executive Council in the autonomous Southern Sudan, Vice President of the Republic of Sudan, Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nation.

She served as one of the PDM delegates to the peace revitalization talks, firstly in Addis Ababa in February 2018, and thereafter in April, and June 28 – 19 July 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 September 10:28, by Eastern

    Josephine Lagu Yanga has not learned a thing...! The way the SPLA morons humiliated this woman when she was the Undersecretary in the ministry of higher education has just skipped here. Some dinka crooks in the regime objected to the idea of wiring money direct to students beneficiaries account so that they can swindle the funds.....

    repondre message

  • 11 September 10:30, by Eastern

    Now I wonder why the daughter of Rtd. Gen Joseph Lagu wants to go to bed with these same fellows who haunted her out of a country his real father defended with his blood...?!

    repondre message

  • 11 September 10:31, by Eastern

    Hakim Draio is right for taking the noncontributory approach to issues. PDM and NAS will be remembered by posterity for standing with the suffering South Sudanese.

    repondre message

    • 11 September 11:04, by South South

      Eastern,

      I do believe you start crying, the collapse of PDM is very near. When an organization cannot trust its members, then what is left? Hakim? Shit

      repondre message

      • 11 September 11:14, by South South

        Eastern,

        "Eastern has explained that. Bari, Nyangwara, Pojulu, Kuku, Kakwa, Nyepo, Mundari are one: Karo People. That is why we since time immemorial say; .."yi a Bari, yi a pele geleng". We are relatives: karo."

        Maybe Ladu’s daughter is not from Karo people.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.