 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 September 2018

Opposition alliance says ministerial reshuffle does not address Sudan’s problems

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sadiq al-Mahdi (C) poses for a picture with Sudan armed groups in Paris after his election as a chair of the opposition alliance on 17 March 2018 (ST photo)
September 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition umbrella Sudan Call said the recent cabinet reshuffle is yet another manoeuvre to divert attention from the real political and economic crises the country is facing without bringing real change.

On Sunday President Omer al-Bashir dissolved a large national consensus government and changed the second vice-president. Further, he appointed his cousin as a new prime minister who will form a lean cabinet to be announced Wednesday.

In a statement released Monday at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, the Sudan Call leadership blasted the ministerial changes saying these measures do not respond to the deteriorating living conditions or contribute to bringing peace in Sudan.

"The changes made by the regime (...) are artificial and worthless," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The reshuffle "will not solve the crisis of living and will not bring peace and stability. But, it is an attempt to divert attention and allow al-Bashir to cement his grip and the grip of his family on power and resources," further said the opposition alliance.

The Sudan Call said the people must continue their struggle against the regime without paying attention to "the government artifices".

The meeting came before the travel of it leadership delegation to Geneva to lobby the meetings of the UN Human Rights Council. The opposition calls to reappoint a special rapporteur for human rights in Sudan to investigate into the continued human rights violations in the country.

The statement also reiterated that the Sudan Call is a separate body from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) which resorts to the armed struggle.

Sudan Call is a civil alliance that adopts peaceful political means to reach its goals, it has no connection with the armed struggle of the SRF and does not participate in it. The Revolutionary Front alone is responsible for its military activity, as it does not consult the civilian components of the Sudan Call.

The fact that the umbrella gathers political and armed forces pushed the government to accuse the political forces of supporting the armed action of armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Also, Sadiq al-Mahdi the leader of the National Umma Party of, the largest opposition group in Sudan, was prevented by the Egyptian authorities from regaining his residence in Cairo because of his alliance with armed groups.

It was purported that he further received blames from several countries in the region for his alliance the armed groups.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.