Germany grants €10 million for livelihood project in South Darfur



September 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has granted €10 million Euros for a project to enhance livelihood in South Darfur State.

The grant has been awarded to the World Vision Sudan through the German Development Bank to implement a three-year livelihoods project in South Darfur.

The project dubbed “South Darfur Livelihoods and Agricultural Infrastructure Development Project” aims to support reconstruction efforts in Darfur. It would be implemented in Nyala, Kass, Ed Elfursan, Kubum and Rehed Elbirdi localities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulieman praised Germany’s role in providing assistance to Sudan, saying the government seeks to move from humanitarian aid to development.

He pointed out that Germany is an important international partner, describing the livelihood project as an integrated development project.

For his part, World Vision Sudan Country Programme Director Vince Edwards, said the project “presents a unique opportunity for the targeted beneficiaries to diversify their source of livelihoods, increase their abilities to earn income and take care of their families”.

He pointed out that the project will focus on supporting agro-pastoralists and pastoralists households through agro-processing activities such as milk and honey production and processing.

“The project will also focus on improving agricultural infrastructure through establishing micro-irrigation schemes and water harvesting structures aimed at reducing the communities’ dependency on rain-fed agriculture,” he added.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)