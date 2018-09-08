Sudan, Russia discuss security cooperation against terrorism

September 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Director of National Intelligence and Security Services Salah Abdallah has discussed with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev ways to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.

NISS chief Salah Gosh (Reuters)

In a press release on Thursday, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation said the meeting focused on ways to counter the dangers of terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.

The two sides agreed to coordinate stances on a wide range of regional and international issues of common concern, pointing Sudan and Russia have enjoyed a long-standing relationship of friendship and cooperation in various fields.

According to the press release, relations between Sudan and Russia were based on the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

During a visit to Moscow last month to attend the 2018 World Cup Final, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir was met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders pledged to promote military cooperation in the near future.

The two leaders last met in November 2017 in the Russian city of Sochi, with both expressing a desire to enhance military ties.

At the time, al-Bashir offered to construct an airbase for Russia on the Red Sea coast and to re-equip the Sudanese army with the Russian weapons including SU-30 fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles.

Politically, Russia is seen as a major ally of the government of al-Bashir that faces isolation from the West. However, economic cooperation between the two countries has remained very low, with a trade balance that does not exceed $400 million.

In December 2015, Sudan and Russia signed 14 cooperation agreements in different domains, including oil, minerals and banks.

The agreements also include a concession contract between Sudan and the Russian Rus Geology to prospect for oil in Sudan’s Bloc E57 and another accord for the geological mapping of the Jebel Moya area, North Kordofan State.

