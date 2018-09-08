 
 
 
South Sudan final peace ceremony to take place in Addis Ababa next week: minister

President Kiir, (C) Machar and other opposition leaders sign the agreement on outstanding issue on governance on 5 August 2018 (ST Photo)
September 7, 2018 (JUBA) - The final signing ceremony of South Sudan revitalized peace agreement will take place in Addis Ababa next week, said Michael Makuei the information minister and government spokesperson on Friday.

"Delegates to the peace talks in Khartoum were briefed today (Friday) by his Excellency Ambassador Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan that the final signing ceremony will be done in Addis Ababa," Makuei said in statements to the South Sudanese TV from Khartoum.

He added the that the Council of ministers will be held on the 11 and 12 September followed by the Summit of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The two meetings will discuss the concerns and reservations of the opposition groups and endorse the final text of the revitalized peace agreement. After what intervene the signing of the peace agreement par the South Sudanese parties.

Until Friday, it was not clear if the final signing ceremony will take place in Addis Ababa or in Khartoum where the supporters of the different political forces were mobilizing to attend and celebrate the event.

According to Makuei, the IGAD chair and Ethiopian prime minister decided to hold the meetings and the signing ceremony in Addis because the upcoming Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers and the Summit of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government will not be extraordinary meetings only on South Sudan peace process but ordinary meetings that will discuss other topics

"There will be another event in Addis Ababa that Eritrea will be welcomed back into the IGAD," he said.

The minister said all the negotiating delegations will move Tuesday to Addis Ababa and the government will consider inviting dignitaries, musicians and folklore dancers to attend the final signing ceremony and the celebration of the peace agreement.

(ST)

