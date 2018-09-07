UN urges implementation of border agreement among Sudan, Libya and Chad



September 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations special envoy to Libya Ghassan Salameh has called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to seek to implement the border agreement signed between Sudan, Libya and Chad.

More than 60 people have been killed and 159 injured in renewed fighting among militias in Tripoli last month. On 4 September, UN mission brokered a ceasefire between the major parties to the

conflict.

“In recent weeks, Chadian Government and Chadian opposition forces have been fighting, operating from Southern Libya. Over 1,000 fighters have been involved in the hostilities, risking the South becoming a regional battleground and safe haven for foreign armed groups, including terrorist organizations” said Salameh in his briefing to the UNSC on Wednesday

“The recent Agreement signed between Chad, Sudan, Niger and Libya needs to be implemented so Libya does not also become an alternative battleground for others” he added.

The UN envoy pointed out that signatories have asked for support from the international community for the implementation of these agreements, hoping that UNSC members will positively consider their request.

He stressed that the Islamic State (ISIS) presence and operations in Libya

are only spreading, warning the UNSC that “Libya may become a shelter

for terrorist groups of all persuasions”.

Last June, a quadripartite agreement to control and monitor borders among Libya, Sudan, Chad and Niger was signed in Ndjamena.

The agreement aims to enhance joint efforts to secure borders as well as fighting against terrorism, illegal migration, human trafficking and all forms of cross-border crime.

The political instability in Libya after the collapse of Muammar Kadaffi’s regime impacted negatively the whole region and particularly, Niger, Chad and Sudan.

Also, a joint border force between Sudan and Chad has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

