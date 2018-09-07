 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 September 2018

Sudanese activist under threat in Egypt says SPLM-N Agar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese activist living in Cairo has been harassed by the Egyptian security services which asked him to stop writing articles in the social media hostile to the government of President Omer al-Bashir, said the Sudan people’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar).

Dahia Tuto "At the request of the Sudanese government, the Egyptian authorities summoned Dahia Sarir Tutu and asked him to refrain from writing against the Sudanese regime, and warned him of the consequences which might ensue," said SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in a statement released on Thursday.

Tuto who is from the Nuba Mountains where an armed conflict sparked in June 2011, writes regular articles denouncing oppression and corruption in Sudan in different outlets and his personal Facebook page.

On Thursday he released a short text on his Facebook page saying he was subjected to threats and was asked to stop writing against the Sudanese government, but he didn’t identify who threatened him.

"My humanitarian and political situation in Egypt is very dangerous. If any harm happens to me, my children, or (.....) anything else, then you should know that the Sudanese government is behind it," he stressed.

Last July, the Egyptian authorities banned from entering its territory the leader of National Umma Party and head of the opposition alliance Sudan Call after his return from Berlin where he had attended a meeting they asked him to not attend.

The opposition leader was residing in Egypt after threats by the government for his participation in meeting with the leaders of the armed groups.

Ardol expressed hope that Egypt continues its tradition of offering refuge to the Sudanese fleeing persecution and war, adding that these values are deeply rooted in Egypt since ancient times.

Egypt and Sudan recently agreed to consolidated security cooperation between the two countries after several years of suspicion following a coup d’etat in July 2013 that removed the Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

From its side, Khartoum expelled Egyptian Islamists who left the country. Also, Sudan is now closely cooperating with its northern neighbour in the monitoring of the joint border with Libya to prevent extremist and radical militants from sneaking into Egypt.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)

South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.