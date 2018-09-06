 
 
 
Darfur group says another POW died after denial of medical treatment

September 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional-Council (SLM-TC) Wednesday announced the death of one of its jailed fighters in prison, accusing the Sudanese authorities of refusing him medical care.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
Two Sudanese members of a Darfur rebel group attend their trial session in the city of Omdurman, Sudan Aug. 20, 2008 (Photo AFP)

"Yacoub Mohamed Hassan Deldoum died on Wednesday, the fifth of September 2018 as a result of the denial of treatment and health services by the Sudanese security services," said the SLM-TC spokesperson Nour al-Din Koki in a statement to Sudan Tribune.

The statement didn’t provide details about the illness of the dead prisoner but said the Deldoum’s death comes within a "government plan to liquidate the prisoners of war," pointing to the death of four of his comrades in prison.

Daldoum is the fifth SLM-TC fighter to die in prison.

The Sudan Tribune learned that Deldoum was captured on 22 May 2017 in Jabal Adola in South Darfur and was taken directly to the Khartoum Military Prison. On 20 November 2017, he was transferred with others to Huda Prison in Omdurman.

Following the deterioration of his health condition a week ago, he was taken to the Police Hospital in Khartoum, but he died at 02:00 am on Wednesday. His body was handed over to his family in Khartoum.

The rebel spokesperson called on the International Red Cross and other human rights organizations to shoulder their responsibilities in monitoring the conditions of prisoners of war and to ensure they are humanely treated and receive the medical attention required by their state of health and conducting the necessary medical examinations.

In May 2017, the SLM-TC and the SLM-Minni Minnawi carried out a joint attack on the government positions in North and South Darfur. The Sudanese forces repelled the assailants and captured several rebels.

(ST)

