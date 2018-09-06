 
 
 
Sudanese parliament to endorse elections law in October: NCP

September 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of political sector at the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Abdel-Rahman al-Khidir Wednesday said the 2020 elections law would be endorsed at the parliament in October.

National Assembly building in Omdurman

Last June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

In press statements on Wednesday, al-Khidir said the law would be endorsed in agreement with all political forces in the parliament, stressing convergence of views with these forces on many of the provisions of the law.

He added the NCP political sector has recommended continued contacts with all political forces without exception, saying the amendment of the constitution and approval of elections law are the public responsibility that requires the participation of all political parties.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Also, last May, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President Omer al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

