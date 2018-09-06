 
 
 
Sudan, Australia agree to promote joint cooperation

AbdelSudan's FM Undersecretary Ghani al-Nai'im pose Autralian diplomats at his right Caroline Millar deputy minister for international security Africa and Middle east (photo ST)
September 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Australia have agreed to exchange high-level visits to promote joint cooperation on various domains and activate trade relations between the two countries.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im the first meeting of senior officials from Sudan and Australia was held on Wednesday at the premises of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra.

The visiting Sudanese diplomat met with Caroline Millar the Deputy Foreign Secretary for International Security, Middle East and Africa and Humanitarian affairs, besides other Australian diplomats

Following the meeting, Al-Nai’im said the two sides agreed to dispatch a specialized Australian trade team to Sudan during the next period to explore the available investment opportunities in the country.

He added they also agreed to coordinate joint efforts on issues of common concern at international forums as well as encouraging private sectors to invest in both countries.

According to the Sudanese diplomat, the Australian side has welcomed Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and to combat terrorism, illegal migration and human trafficking.

He pointed out that the Australian side also expressed willingness to support Sudan’s efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) besides exchanging expertise and transferring technologies.

(ST)

s
