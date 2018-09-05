 
 
 
By Daniel Pou

September 4 (JUBA) - The Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) Tuesday said deeply concerned by the split that the opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) which may again slow and derail the already signed peace agreement.

JPEG - 16.4 kb
Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

“FODAG is deeply concerned that the division emanating from the National Salvation Front (NAS) doesn’t speak to the recent successes and if not addressed may have potential to slow and derail the gains made by the parties in Sudan,” said FODAG executive director Jame David Kolok

Last August, a group of NAS officers led by Maj. Gen. Julius Tabuley disapproved the rejection of the deal on the revitalized governance chapter pointing out it had been taken without consultation with the movement’s leadership. They also relieved General Thomas Cirillo Swaka from the chairmanship of the group.

In return, Swaka sacked the splinters and accused them of "subversive activities" to overthrow him.

The Juba-based advocacy body believes the division within NAS may confront and undermine the spirit of peaceful resolution of the conflict in the country.

“We, believes, the various factions within NAS may have genuine concerns, confronting these concerns without first addressing the divisions, is bound to impede on the party’s collective effort to negotiating in good faith and may undermine the spirit of peaceful resolution of the conflict in the country,” Said Kolok.

The foundation appealed to NAS leadership to reconsider their different positions, unite and embrace the spirit of collective approach to engage with the rest of the parties.

“As the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) prepares to address some of the concerns raised by the SPLM-IO, FODAG believes their issues shouldn’t be addressed in isolation of other emerging concerns, including the ones raised by NAS,”.said FODAG boss

South Sudanese parties and stakeholders signed are finalizing talks to revitalize the peace agreement of 2015. They are expected to sign the final revitalized agreement in the upcoming weeks as the negotiating delegations still have some disagreement to be arbitrated by the IGAd leaders who mediated the process.

(ST)

  • 5 September 12:48, by Eastern

    FODAG should hold the Ugandan Kuku man named Julius Tabuley for PLAYING TABAN DENG on Thomas Cirilo. Now if Tabuley thought that he was smart, Kiir even disowned him in from of all and sundry. The mess Tabuley caused in NAS would lead to Kukuland becoming the battleground and everybody knows what that means...

    repondre message

    • 5 September 17:02, by South South

      Eastern,

      Julius Tabuley is a South Sudanese citizen, who are you to question that? You just eat fatty free things in Canada, rush to computer and then open your mouth to lie. Shut up liar!!!!!!

      repondre message

  • 5 September 12:51, by Eastern

    To the best of my recollections, NAS remains solid and chaired by Thomas Cirilo. Any boys masquerading as NAS leaders should try what they can sustain. The writing is on the wall.....!

    repondre message

  • 5 September 13:49, by Lala

    The renegate NAS group shuold know by now that it is not time for cheap politics that land them positions but it is time to stand for the cause of the disadvantaged people of South Sudan. They are welcome to return and apologise to the people they betrayed like the Castello Garang General did. Otherwise history will never forgive them.

    repondre message

  • 5 September 14:48, by jubaone

    Mr. Kolok
    This is poor judgment. Renegade Gen Tabuley has decamped and tried to join the peace bandwagon but was rejected by SSOA and fired by Gen Cirillo. The Kiirminal can’t have him cuz he’s a lone mercenary and hireling. Naturally, he can join the jienge regime in Juba, after all most lone rebels return humbly to Juba. NAS is done in Tabuley and FODAG should not play the worthless arbiter.

    repondre message

  • 5 September 17:31, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Where has FODAG been all these years when democracy in South Sudan is a lip-service democracy. In democracy do we have rubber stamp parliament or all decision of running the country is a one man affair with his decrees? The country has been under terrorists for so long it needs a second liberation.

    repondre message

    • 5 September 20:39, by jubaone

      Eastern, Jur, Rhino, Lino, Jongo etc.
      NAS, PDM, SSNMC are Equatoria-based parties and stand for Federalism or Kokora. This is our Equatorian vision and neither jienges, nyagats nor Equatorian sellouts and hirelings will dissuade us from this noble cause. It’s about gearing up and inculcating into our kids that kokora is " redline". Federalism or death. Period.

      repondre message

      • 5 September 22:39, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Thanks yet. Equatorians need to assert the importance of federalism or call it Kokora. We use to get strong anti malarial drugs from YUGOSLAVIA, a country that’s no more......The fate of that country awaits South Sudan...!

        repondre message

        • 5 September 22:58, by The Rhino

          Jubaone,Eastern,

          Absolutely correct,..Kokora,Federalism or death,NO jokes this time.Enough already with the jienges nonsense.The fine tuning is underway,and promptly when the big bang strikes,rest will be history,period!

          repondre message

  • 6 September 00:46, by Masiah

    FODAG

    Don’t you even feel embarrassy to write this article, why don’t you first talk to Hotel FVP Taban Gai to address their difference with Dr Riak or

    Kirr and King Malong to address their difference,

    Tabuley is suffering mentaling in Khartoum after fail to find opportunity, why would people focus on him insteady people of nation salvation

    next time write better article than

    repondre message

