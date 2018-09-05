Sudan says resolved to support efforts for peace in Central African Republic



September 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government is determined to continue efforts to bring peace in Central African Republic (CAR), said the foreign ministry in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement comes six days after the end of talks brokered by the Russian government between the Christian anti-Balaka militia led by Maxime Mokom and Muslim Seleka armed faction led by Noureddine Ada.

At the end of the two-day meeting on 29 August, the two groups signed a framework agreement pledging to cease hostilities and to not obstruct free movement of persons and goods with the neighbouring countries and committed themselves to the African Union process for peace and reconciliation in CAR.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said the talks were held in Khartoum under the patronage of President Omer al-Bashir and stressed that Sudan will continue its tireless efforts to bring peace to the neighbouring country "in support of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic".

The statement further reiterated Khartoum’s full commitment to the African initiative as the agreed framework for resolving the CAR crisis.

In July 2017, the African Union adopted a roadmap for peace and national reconciliation in order to end the forgotten conflict in central Africa through dialogue between the armed groups, the government, and the disarmament advisory and monitoring committee.

Also, last April the African Union (AU) and the United Nations pledged to strengthen partnership to restore peace and stability in the CAR.

However, the factional fighting has continued across the troubled country as violence and criminal activities are reported in the whole country.

The Russian-led peace process aims to create a suitable environment for its mining companies after providing weapons to the government forces and ensuring the protection of the CAR president personally.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the CAR, the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA), which has more than 11,000 troops was established in 2014.

(ST)