 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 5 September 2018

Sudan says resolved to support efforts for peace in Central African Republic

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gen Ahamat Bahar, ex-Seleka, and now leader of the armed group MNLC, poses for photographs in front of his home in Betoko, northern Central African Republic, on December 27, 2017. (AFO Photo)
September 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government is determined to continue efforts to bring peace in Central African Republic (CAR), said the foreign ministry in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement comes six days after the end of talks brokered by the Russian government between the Christian anti-Balaka militia led by Maxime Mokom and Muslim Seleka armed faction led by Noureddine Ada.

At the end of the two-day meeting on 29 August, the two groups signed a framework agreement pledging to cease hostilities and to not obstruct free movement of persons and goods with the neighbouring countries and committed themselves to the African Union process for peace and reconciliation in CAR.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said the talks were held in Khartoum under the patronage of President Omer al-Bashir and stressed that Sudan will continue its tireless efforts to bring peace to the neighbouring country "in support of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic".

The statement further reiterated Khartoum’s full commitment to the African initiative as the agreed framework for resolving the CAR crisis.

In July 2017, the African Union adopted a roadmap for peace and national reconciliation in order to end the forgotten conflict in central Africa through dialogue between the armed groups, the government, and the disarmament advisory and monitoring committee.

Also, last April the African Union (AU) and the United Nations pledged to strengthen partnership to restore peace and stability in the CAR.

However, the factional fighting has continued across the troubled country as violence and criminal activities are reported in the whole country.

The Russian-led peace process aims to create a suitable environment for its mining companies after providing weapons to the government forces and ensuring the protection of the CAR president personally.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the CAR, the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA), which has more than 11,000 troops was established in 2014.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)

Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.