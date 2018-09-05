September 4, 2018 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has accused the Juba government, one of the key partners in the ongoing peace process, of violating the recent ceasefire agreement by allegedly launching series of attacks on their positions.

Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

The attacks, it said, has created a setback to reconciliation efforts.

“In addition to their recent attack on our positions in Kupera, another gun battle erupted when the SPLA [Sudan People’s Liberation Army] stormed our positions at Kendiri and Managalatore in Kajo-Keji county yesterday [Monday] and today [Tuesday]. Yesterday the warmongers were ruthlessly crushed and repulsed,” the SPLM-IO said.

According to the armed opposition group, the Juba regime plans further attacks on their positions in Kupera and Mukaya payams of Lainya County and the other areas yet to be known in the state.

“After suffering a humiliating defeat at the battle of Jamara and Kupera which led to a great loss that included the death of their senior military officers, the government decided to deploy more troops in Yei yesterday [Monday],” further notes the rebels’ statement.

It added, “Today [Tuesday] the regime’s Governor of Yei River state transacted money to Oliver Duku, the regime’s Liaison Officer in Moyo district to procure more fuel for their force in Kajo-Keji. All these are in preparation for the planned attacks against our positions”.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition has called upon the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to expeditiously investigate, halt violations and take necessary remedial actions against the “warlike” regime in Juba.

“Nevertheless, we shall continue to observe the ceasefire and only counter-react in the face of any confrontation campaign against our positions,” further stressed the armed opposition’s statement.

The government and the main armed opposition group signed a ceasefire agreement in December 2017 and recommitted themselves to it on 27 June 2018.

These attacks, if verified, will be the first of its kind for more than a month.

(ST)