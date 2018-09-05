 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 5 September 2018

S. Sudanese rebels accuse government of violating ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 4, 2018 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has accused the Juba government, one of the key partners in the ongoing peace process, of violating the recent ceasefire agreement by allegedly launching series of attacks on their positions.

JPEG - 89.4 kb
Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

The attacks, it said, has created a setback to reconciliation efforts.

“In addition to their recent attack on our positions in Kupera, another gun battle erupted when the SPLA [Sudan People’s Liberation Army] stormed our positions at Kendiri and Managalatore in Kajo-Keji county yesterday [Monday] and today [Tuesday]. Yesterday the warmongers were ruthlessly crushed and repulsed,” the SPLM-IO said.

According to the armed opposition group, the Juba regime plans further attacks on their positions in Kupera and Mukaya payams of Lainya County and the other areas yet to be known in the state.

“After suffering a humiliating defeat at the battle of Jamara and Kupera which led to a great loss that included the death of their senior military officers, the government decided to deploy more troops in Yei yesterday [Monday],” further notes the rebels’ statement.

It added, “Today [Tuesday] the regime’s Governor of Yei River state transacted money to Oliver Duku, the regime’s Liaison Officer in Moyo district to procure more fuel for their force in Kajo-Keji. All these are in preparation for the planned attacks against our positions”.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition has called upon the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to expeditiously investigate, halt violations and take necessary remedial actions against the “warlike” regime in Juba.

“Nevertheless, we shall continue to observe the ceasefire and only counter-react in the face of any confrontation campaign against our positions,” further stressed the armed opposition’s statement.

The government and the main armed opposition group signed a ceasefire agreement in December 2017 and recommitted themselves to it on 27 June 2018.

These attacks, if verified, will be the first of its kind for more than a month.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 September 09:36, by Kush Natives

    Keep lying to South Sudanese people! That’s a Cristal clear now of why NAS are refusing to sign the peace, because are busy stabbing people in the back. Keep attacking the government positions and turned it around like the government is attacking you, coward!

    repondre message

    • 5 September 10:25, by jubaone

      Bush Natives,
      Did you understand the article, ya aryan jienge? It was the SPLA-IO reporting and NOT NAS. What a dummy! Read again then comment, ya jienge.

      repondre message

      • 5 September 10:35, by Kush Natives

        jubaone,

        Whatever name comes first, NAS and IO are the same birds of feathers. Don’t be surprised, they are all after destruction of South Sudan period. Their differences is in Khartoum now with all eyes on power. They’re looting villages in the same uniform, don’t try to lecture me here sir, you’re under wrong generation Juba1!

        repondre message

        • 5 September 10:40, by Games

          Kush Natives
          We know what you are trying to do here. You are trying to single out Thomas Cirillo from the others, because he was refused to put up with your nonsenses.

          repondre message

      • 5 September 10:35, by Games

        Jubaone
        Leaves that idiot ignore so called Kush Natives alone. He knows actually that it was IO fighting the Salva Kiir’militia, but turned his blind eye to wrong groups.
        Dinka are inherited genetically criminals community and liars.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)

Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.