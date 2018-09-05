UN acknowledges “significant” improvement in security in Darfur



September 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Republic of Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, has acknowledged the significant improvement in security situation in Darfur.

On Tuesday, the UN official met with the acting governor of North Darfur State Mohamed Beraima Hassab al-Nabi in El-Fasher.

Son called on the Sudanese government to determine its priorities and needs in Darfur during the next period, expressing readiness to cooperate with the government to meet development, services and reconstruction needs in the region.

According to Ashorooq TV, she expressed UN and the international community keenness to achieve peace and stability and support development and reconstruction efforts in Sudan.

The UN official further praised the progress that has been made in the security situation in Darfur, describing it as “significant”.

For his part, the acting governor said the disarmament campaign has largely contributed to improving the security in the region, stressing the lawlessness situation has come to an end.

He pointed out that the security situation in North Darfur is calm and stable, saying the rebel movements are no longer present in the state.

Hassab al-Nabi also said 80,000 IDPs families have returned to their original areas in the state, saying the government has provided water, education, health and farming services in the voluntary return areas.

He called on the UN to press the holdout rebel groups to join the national dialogue, demanding the European countries to stop their support for the rebel leaders residing in their territories.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)