Sudan’s VP to address forum on human trafficking



September 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President and head of the Higher Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (HCCHT) Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman on Tuesday would address the opening session of a forum on human trafficking.

The one-day forum is organized by Sudan Vision newspaper under the title “Human Trafficking: Modern Slavery and Profitable Business”.

The forum would discuss three papers covering the various aspects of the phenomenon as well as Sudan’s efforts to combat it.

Sudan is considered as a country of origin and transit for the illegal migration and human trafficking. Thousands of people from Eritrea and Ethiopia are monthly crossing the border into the Sudanese territories on their way to Europe through Libya or Egypt.

Last July, the HCCHT said it would develop a national anti-trafficking strategy as well as activating existing laws to counter the phenomenon in accordance with the established international standards.

In January 2014, the Sudanese parliament approved an anti-human trafficking law which punishes those involved with human trafficking with up to 20 years imprisonment.

Also, in 2014, Khartoum hosted a conference on human trafficking in the Horn of Africa, organised by the African Union (AU), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Sudanese government.

The East African nation has also forged a strategic partnership with several European countries and the EU to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

(ST)