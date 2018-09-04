Egyptian leader says supports stability in South Sudan

September 3, 2018 (BEIJING) – Egypt supports all efforts to finalize a peaceful settlement of the conflict in South Sudan and continues to provide economic support, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi told his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir on Monday.

President Al-Sisi of Egypt meeting South Sudan’s Salva Kiir in Beijing (Press Photo)

The two African leaders met at al-Sisi’s residency in Beijing in the framework of the Forum on China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

In a statement released after the meeting, Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s support for the government efforts to achieve a final peaceful political settlement in South Sudan. Also, he congratulated Kiir on the recent initialling of the final peace document and affirmed Egypt’s support for the national dialogue initiative.

"The President said that Egypt will continue to support the development projects in South Sudan, strengthen bilateral cooperation and provide assistance and technical support to South Sudan," said the presidential spokesperson.

For its part, the South Sudanese presidential press team said in a statement about the meeting that al-Sisi renewed commitment to support agriculture projects and provide more scholarships to South Sudanese students.

In addition, President Kiir expressed his commitment to implement the revitalized peace agreement without delay, adding that the "people of South Sudan need nothing more than peace and development".

The summit provided an opportunity for the African leaders to meet each other and to discuss bilateral relations.

President Kiir met with a number of Chinese firms to discuss infrastructure and development projects as well as oil industry.

Further, the ruling party SPLM signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the Chinese Communist party to provide training opportunities and scholarships in the Chinese universities to the SPLM cadres and South Sudanese students.

The China Africa annual summit will wrap on Tuesday.

In November last year, Egypt sponsored the signing of a declaration for the unification of two different factions of the South Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). The declaration, which supports peace efforts to end the dispute between the rival factions and stipulates the return of refugees displaced by conflict, was signed under the auspices of Al-Sisi and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence from Sudan after a self-determination referendum held in January 2011.

