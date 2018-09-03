 
 
 
Sudan’s participation in Yemen war part of commitment to Arab issues: FM

September 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed said his country’s participation in the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen was part of a collective commitment toward Arab issues.

Sudanese troops arriving in Aden, Yemen (Al-Arabiya TV)

In an interview with the Yemen news agency Saba on Monday, Ahmed said Sudan took part in the military alliance in order to restore security and stability in Yemen.

He underlined Sudan’s support to the efforts of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffith, to arrive at a peaceful solution to the crisis through dialogue.

The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

Last May, President Omar al-Bashir underscored Sudan’s continued participation in the military coalition, three weeks after State Defence Minister Ali Mohamed Salim said his ministry was evaluating pros and cons of the participation in the Yemen war in order to decide on it soon.

Al-Bashir has been under pressure to withdraw his troops from Yemen because Gulf countries particularly Saudi Arabia do not provide financial support to the country to overcome its economic crisis.

(ST)

  • 4 September 00:26, by Theone

    The badly desire to be Arabs cost many innocent lives, it resulted the separation of South Sudan and it will be the cause of balkanisation of North Sudan.

    Shame!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
