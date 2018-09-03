South Sudan parties initial security arrangements and governance implementation matrix



September 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese negotiating parties continued discussions on the implementation modalities of the revitalized peace agreement after completing the talks on two important chapters of governance and security arrangements.

The mediators formed three subcommittees to discuss and initial the implementation matrix which is designed to identify what needs to be done to implement the deal, the timeline, and entities tasked with the execution.

The first will tackle the chapter one on governance, chapter three on humanitarian aid and recovery, and chapter five on transitional justice.

On Monday evening, this first subcommittee initialled the implementation matrix of the revitalized chapter one related to the governance and power-sharing.

The third subcommittee tasked with the modalities of the security arrangements initialled its implementation matrix on Sunday evening.

On Monday the third committee had a workshop on Permanent Ceasefire Transitional Arrangement (PCTA) including delegates from all the parties and stakeholders.

On Sunday evening, following the signing of the implementation matrix of the security arrangements, the government spokesperson hailed the quick conclusion of the discussion on this important matrix and expression hope that the other subcommittees be inspired by its spirit and speed.

"It is a great achievement and clear indication of the ability of the members of the committee and their competence to do the job," said Michael Makwuei.

However, there was no report or statements about the progress of the second committee tasked with the implementation matrix of chapter (4) resource, economic and financial management, chapter (6) permanent Constitution-making Process and chapter (8) on the supremacy of this Agreement and Procedures for Amendment of the Agreement.

However, the parties say they achieved some progress on these three chapters even if they have registered some difficulties with the permanent constitution making because the opposition groups say they want it to be implemented by the National Constitutional Conference while the government sticks to the National Constitutional Review Commission as it provided in the agreement.

The SPLM-IO and the opposition alliance SSOA initialled the final text of the revitalized peace agreement but underscored four concerns including the constitutional process. They said they would not sign the final peace agreement if the IGAD leaders fail to address these concerns.

(ST)