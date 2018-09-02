Sudan, Egypt agree to adopt implementation matrix for joint projects

September 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi have agreed to develop an implementation matrix for the joint projects agreed between the two countries.
In a meeting held on the sidelines of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) in Beijing Sunday, Al-Bashir and al-Sisi said the implementation matrix would be approved in the Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC) meeting in Khartoum in October.
The two leaders discussed the ongoing work of the joint committees between the two countries, expressing determination to develop and enhance bilateral relations.
They also agreed to implement the joint projects on the various domains including meat production, transformative industries river transport, railways and the joint agricultural area, pointing to the positive impact of these projects on the two peoples.
The two leaders also reviewed the recent regional developments, stressing the need to continue coordination between the two countries on all fields.
During a visit of al-Sisi to Khartoum last month, the two countries agreed to coordinate efforts to enhance the security of the Red Sea and promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.
The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.
However, the two countries recently developed a joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.
The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.
(ST)
