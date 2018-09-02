 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 2 September 2018

UK minister for United Nations to visit Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Lord Tariq Ahmad Khan, UK State Minister
for the Commonwealth and the United Nations would visit Sudan on 3 September said the British embassy in Khartoum in a press release on Saturday

JPEG - 66.6 kb
Lord Tariq Ahmad Khan (Photo UK Gov)

According to the press release, the British official seeks to see how UK support for the UN is helping to change the lives of ordinary Sudanese people.

It pointed out that Khan “will see how the UN is supporting the people of Sudan through its peacekeeping and development operations. He will visit peacebuilding projects which are helping local communities establish stability and lasting peace in Darfur”.

Lord Ahmad will also hold meetings in both Khartoum and Darfur, including discussions with senior members of the Government, UN officials, peacekeepers and Sudanese civil society.

The UK minister will encourage all parties to seek political solutions to disagreements and promote respect for human rights.

“The Sudanese people deserve to live in peace, and the UN has a vital role in helping them achieve this. There must not be a return to the insecurity and violence that have plagued Darfur for so long. The transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding and development is critical to securing a more prosperous future for Sudan,” said Khan on arrival in Khartoum

Since 2015, Sudan and the UK have started a dialogue upon request from Khartoum to push forward bilateral ties.

In March 2016, Sudan and the UK held the first strategic consultations meetings between the two countries in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The meeting was considered the first talks of its kind at the ministerial level in 25 years.

The two countries agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

Last month, British Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, paid a three-day-visit to Khartoum during which she discussed with Sudanese officials bilateral relations and ways to support Sudan to achieve political stability and economic reform.

The UK is one of the Troika’s three countries that support the African Union peace process to end the armed conflicts in the Two-Areas and Darfur region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)

South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.