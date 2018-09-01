Sudan to supervise formation of unified South Sudan army



August 31, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan will supervise the formation of one army in South Sudan, said foreign minister and chief mediator El-Dirdeiry on Friday.

Following the signing of the final text of revised peace agreement on 28 and 30 August, the parties are now discussing the implementation matrix in a session that should be concluded on 2 September.

In statements to the semi-official SMC, El-Dirdeiry said one of the important guarantees the parties agreed is the formation and training of a national army from the government and opposition forces.

"Sudan will particularly supervise this process to ensure that the troops have only loyalty to the Republic of South Sudan," he added.

In accordance with the revised peace agreement, the warring parties within 30 days of the final signing of the peace pact will form a high-level technical integration committee (HLTIC). the latter will set eligibility criteria for candidates to the national army, national security, police, prison, fire brigade and wildlife services.

The formation of one army process shall be complemented within 12 months from the signing of the peace agreement.

Sudan and Uganda as guarantors of the revised peace agreement will be tasked with the implementation process.

On 30 August at the signing ceremony, SPLM-IO and SSOA asked to include Ethiopia and Kenya as the guarantor besides Kampala and Khartoum.

El-Dirdeiry said the revitalized peace agreement will enhance confidence and the ties between the two countries.

(ST)