 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 August 2018

Sudan’s al-Bashir meets Machar, asks rebels to initial S. Sudan deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) negotiator disclosed that President Omer al-Bashir advised the opposition groups to initial the final document and pledged to bring their demands to the IGAD leaders.

Stephen Lual Ngor told Sudan Tribune Wednesday that the leader of the SPLM-IO Riek Machar met with President al-Bashir on Tuesday evening to discuss their positions from the final document.

He added that the leader of the opposition alliance (SSOA) Gabriel Changson Chang had to take part in the meeting but he failed to join them due to another meeting with the alliance leaders on the move forward.

According to the SSPM official,lal-Bashir who is the guarantor of the Khartoum Round told Machar that all the concerns raised by the SPLM-IO and the SSOA will be referred to the IGAD leaders who should take a decision on it.

"Al-Bashir stressed that he would exert the necessary efforts in order to ensure that the agreement includes all the parties," Ngor said.

He said Machar met with the SSOA leaders and delegates and informed them about the outcome of the meeting with al-Bashir.

Also, he disclosed that the opposition leaders would sign the peace agreement on Thursday, adding they have met with the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Wais Ismail to discuss their concerns and reservation.

The opposition negotiator reiterated they are open and ready to continue engaging in the peace process.

The foreign ministry since Tuesday has announced that Machar will sign the peace deal on Thursday.

Pagan Amum, the leader of the SPLM-IDs disapproved the initialling of the document by the head of the group team to the negotiations saying it does not create the necessary conditions for a sustainable peace in South Sudan.

The SSOA, including SSMP and the SPLM DFs called to settle the disagreement over the number of states through the reestablishment of the 10 states but mediators retained the referendum. Also the mediation proposed a compromise it had to withdraw when it was rejected by the government.

Machar raised several matters including the competences of the vice-presidents, the quorum the cabinet and parliament meetings, the constitutional mechanism.

Sources in Khartoum says, al-Bashir, even before the IGAD leaders meeting will discuss the issue with President Salva Kiir in Beijing during the African Chinese summit.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)

South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.