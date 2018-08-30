 
 
 
CAR armed groups conclude Russian-brokered peace meeting in Sudan

Gen Ahamat Bahar, ex-Seleka, and now leader of the armed group MNLC, poses for photographs in front of his home in Betoko, northern Central African Republic, on December 27, 2017. (AFO Photo)
August 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Central African Republic (CAR) main armed groups, which are meeting in the Sudanese capital, have committed themselves to work for peace and political stability, announced the government in Bangui on Wednesday.

The Russian government brokered a two-day meeting for peace in Khartoum between the Christian anti-Balaka militia led by Maxime Mokom and Muslim Seleka armed faction led Noureddine Adam.

At the end of the meeting, the two movements issued The Khartoum Declaration of Understanding of the Central African Armed Groups where they said they are firmly committed to peace.

The two groups further called on the CAR government and Russia to take in consideration the African Union’ process to achieve peace in the Central African Republic.

The CAR government is not part of the parallel mediation as it expressed its support to the African Union-led peace process.

There are some other groups that refused to take part in Khartoum meeting.

However, the government spokesperson Ange-Maxime Kazagui said that Bangui takes not of the commitment made by the two armed groups in Khartoum.

The African Union has been leading a peace process in the Central African Republic but there has been little progress.

There are several Russian mining groups working in the CAR. Also, the Russian military are tasked with the protection of the presidency in Bangui and train the national army which is equipped with Russian weapons and ammunition.

A civil war erupted in 2013 in the CAR following the ouster of the majority-Christian country’s president, Francois Bozize, by a coalition of Muslim-majority rebel Seleka group.

(ST)

