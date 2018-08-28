Sudanese-Russian committee to meet in Moscow next month

August 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Russia’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Vladimir Zheltov, said the joint economic committee between Sudan and Russia would hold its 6th meeting in Moscow next month.
The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) ha quoted Zheltov as saying the meeting would discuss a number of economic and political issues particularly on the domain of minerals.
He pointed out that the Russian embassy and the Sudanese government are currently working to determine the agenda of the meeting.
Zheltov added the Russian side would be headed by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment while the Sudanese side is headed by the Minister of Minerals.
Politically, Russia is seen as a major ally of the government of al-Bashir that faces isolation from the West. However, economic cooperation between the two countries has remained very low, with a trade balance that does not exceed $400 million.
In December 2015, Sudan and Russia signed 14 cooperation agreements in different domains, including oil, minerals and banks.
The agreements also include a concession contract between Sudan and the Russian Rus Geology to prospect for oil in Sudan’s Bloc E57 and another accord for the geological mapping of the Jebel Moya area, North Kordofan State.
(ST)
