Sudanese activists call to protest against rising prices

Demonstrators protest for the third time against the increase of bred price in Khartoum North on 31 January 2018 (ST Photo)

August 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A group of Sudanese activists has called to protest against the rising food prices in the country and accused the government of failing the address the economic crisis.

Since January 2018, bread prices have doubled and recently country experienced fuel and bread crises.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Sudan Revolution Command Initiative has called on the Sudanese to take to the street in Khartoum to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The activists said they have already started the protests in different parts of the capital saying they can no more patience and "time has come to remove this tyranny".

Small groups were seen during the evening in Khartoum chanting anti-government slogans since few days.

The group further called on the Sudanese people to support the protests and to form the "leadership of the revolution" in order to continue this popular uprising by peaceful means until the collapse of the regime.

For its part, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum issued a demonstration alert advising the American nationals to avoid Khartoum neighbourhood of Al Sajjana and Al Hilla Al Jadida.

The embassy said demonstrations would begin on Tuesday at 6:00 am, adding that "Protestors plan to block major roads".

(ST)

s
