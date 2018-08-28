Sudanese activists call to protest against rising prices

August 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A group of Sudanese activists has called to protest against the rising food prices in the country and accused the government of failing the address the economic crisis.
Since January 2018, bread prices have doubled and recently country experienced fuel and bread crises.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Sudan Revolution Command Initiative has called on the Sudanese to take to the street in Khartoum to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.
The activists said they have already started the protests in different parts of the capital saying they can no more patience and "time has come to remove this tyranny".
Small groups were seen during the evening in Khartoum chanting anti-government slogans since few days.
The group further called on the Sudanese people to support the protests and to form the "leadership of the revolution" in order to continue this popular uprising by peaceful means until the collapse of the regime.
For its part, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum issued a demonstration alert advising the American nationals to avoid Khartoum neighbourhood of Al Sajjana and Al Hilla Al Jadida.
The embassy said demonstrations would begin on Tuesday at 6:00 am, adding that "Protestors plan to block major roads".
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)
Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)
South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)
MORE