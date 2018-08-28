Sudan’s spy chief visits Somali capital

August 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese intelligence and security services Salah Gosh is visiting Mogadishu for talks with his Somali counterpart
- Salah Gosh, former chief of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), smiles at his home after his release, in Khartoum July 10, 2013 (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)
Different Somali media reported Gosh’s arrival in the Somali capital on Monday in a short visit for the horn of Africa country.
In Khartoum, the Sudanese authorities or official media didn’t announce the visit.
The different Somali media outlets that reported the visit said the Sudanese official would discuss the Qatari funded training of Somali security and intelligence agents.
The Somali government was formed after a long UN-backed process to end the war, reunify and rebuild the centralized authority which had collapsed in 1991.
The Somali government is also fighting the Islamic extremist rebels Al-Shabaab who continue to carry out attacks across the country in a bid to weaken the state regular forces.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)
Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)
South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)
MORE