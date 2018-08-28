Sudan’s spy chief visits Somali capital

August 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese intelligence and security services Salah Gosh is visiting Mogadishu for talks with his Somali counterpart

Different Somali media reported Gosh’s arrival in the Somali capital on Monday in a short visit for the horn of Africa country.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese authorities or official media didn’t announce the visit.

The different Somali media outlets that reported the visit said the Sudanese official would discuss the Qatari funded training of Somali security and intelligence agents.

The Somali government was formed after a long UN-backed process to end the war, reunify and rebuild the centralized authority which had collapsed in 1991.

The Somali government is also fighting the Islamic extremist rebels Al-Shabaab who continue to carry out attacks across the country in a bid to weaken the state regular forces.

