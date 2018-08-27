 
 
 
SPLM-IO says drafting of permanent constitution should be "people-driven process"

Opposition delegations discuss the outstanding issues during a meeting held on Saturday 25 August 2018 (Photo Nuur M Sheekh IGAD)
August 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO Sunday rejected tasking the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) with the drafting of the permanent constitution saying it is different a people-driven process.

The parameters and procedures of the Permanent Constitution-Making are one of the bracketed issues discussed currently in Khartoum before to initial a final document on Monday 27.

In a statement released on Sunday from the venue of the peace talks in Khartoum, Henry Odwar Deputy Chairman of SPLM (IO), and head of negotiating team said they disagree with the procedures proposed in the draft for the permanent constitution-making.

He disclosed that the draft proposed by the mediation mandates the NCRC to draft the text for the permanent constitution outside the forum of the National Constitutional Conference.

"The SPLM/A (IO) maintains that permanent constitution-making is a popular exercise in which the people of South Sudan must exercise their right to deliberate on matters of governing their country," he said.

He further stressed that the organization of the National Constitutional Conference "should be handled as a people-driven process that reflects the aspirations and the will of the people of South Sudan, rather than be a government-driven process".

The talks on the remaining bracketed issues have been dominated by the disagreement on the number of states and the mediation said it proposed a compromise for the parties but didn’t disclose it.

With the difference now there are two issues that the mediators have to be settled before to engage in talks about the implementation matrix.

(ST)

  • 27 August 11:14, by Sunday Junup

    Well you should have to bear in mind that as long as Salvakiirimnal still in power, he will still keep Jieng Council of Evil (JCE) and any proposal for peace talk will definitely come from them. Don’t get surprise at the last minute brother. Taban has already done his part to destabilize SPLA-IO

    


