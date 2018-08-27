SPLM-IO says drafting of permanent constitution should be "people-driven process"

August 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO Sunday rejected tasking the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) with the drafting of the permanent constitution saying it is different a people-driven process.
The parameters and procedures of the Permanent Constitution-Making are one of the bracketed issues discussed currently in Khartoum before to initial a final document on Monday 27.
In a statement released on Sunday from the venue of the peace talks in Khartoum, Henry Odwar Deputy Chairman of SPLM (IO), and head of negotiating team said they disagree with the procedures proposed in the draft for the permanent constitution-making.
He disclosed that the draft proposed by the mediation mandates the NCRC to draft the text for the permanent constitution outside the forum of the National Constitutional Conference.
"The SPLM/A (IO) maintains that permanent constitution-making is a popular exercise in which the people of South Sudan must exercise their right to deliberate on matters of governing their country," he said.
He further stressed that the organization of the National Constitutional Conference "should be handled as a people-driven process that reflects the aspirations and the will of the people of South Sudan, rather than be a government-driven process".
The talks on the remaining bracketed issues have been dominated by the disagreement on the number of states and the mediation said it proposed a compromise for the parties but didn’t disclose it.
With the difference now there are two issues that the mediators have to be settled before to engage in talks about the implementation matrix.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)
Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)
South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)
MORE