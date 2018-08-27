Sacked minister renews his support and loyalty to South Sudan President

August 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The relieved labour minister Sunday renewed his support and loyalty to President Salva Kiir and vowed to him in his efforts to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

Former Labour Minster Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang (file photo)

General Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang was dismissed from his position as labour minister on 24 August after calling the Nasir youth to support him in his conflict with the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

The two Nuer dignitaries are in an influence battle to win the support of their tribesmen in the Greater Upper Nile region and Latjor state particularly.

In a letter of appreciation sent to President Kiir on 26 August, Hothnyang and on behalf of "my community and people of Latjor state" thanked President Kiir for giving him the opportunity to serve under his leadership as the minister of labour.

"I would like to pledge my unwavering support to your leadership and the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) in ensuring your ideologies and vision of our beloved country are implemented to the latter," he wrote in his letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

First Vice President Taban Deng and former Minister Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang were both parts of the rebel SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar but split separately and established their own groups.

Hothnyang broke away in July 2015 he broke away and formed his own group the Federal Democratic Party/ South Sudan Armed Forces (FDP/SSAF).

The sacked general stressed he would continue to mobilize his community of Latjor state to back Salva Kiir’s "able leadership".

Kiir replaced Hothnyang by General James Hoth former SPLA chief of staff who is also a Nuer but remained loyal to Salva Kiir personally and didn’t join the rebellion of December 2013.

(ST)