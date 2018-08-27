 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 August 2018

James Dak’s family renews calls for South Sudan president to release him

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

James Gatdet Dak sits inside the dock in the High Court in Juba, South Sudan February 12, 2018. (Photo Reuters-Samir Bol)
August 26, 2018 (JUBA) - The family of the imprisoned SPLM-IO leader spokesperson Sunday renewed calls for his release from jail saying he developed a variety of health problem.

Last Monday, the South Sudanese government announced the release of 21 political prisoners "as a sign of peace" but their identities were not disclosed. The move came after the signing of an agreement on the outstanding issues of governance in Khartoum on 5 August.

The government and opposition groups on 27 June 2018, signed the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, where they committed themselves to a permanent ceasefire, including, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and release of prisoners of war and political detainees.

James Gatdet Dak’s family said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that he was not among the freed political prisoners and called on President Salva Kiir to release him.

"We appeal to the President to follow through his promise in releasing James and as good gesture for peace," said his wife Mary Nyahok Chuol in a statement she sent from a European country where she is in exile with their children.

"My husband needs serious medical attention as his health deteriorates by the day," Chuol further added.

on 12 February 2018, a special court in Juba sentenced James to death by hanging, but his lawyers described the verdict as a political decision.

Chuol said they had great hope that President Kiir orders his release soon especially as the parties are now finalizing the implementation matrix of the revitalized peace agreement.

"We have been waiting all this time hoping to see you taking practical steps for the release of James Gatdet Dak," she pointed out.

The spokesperson of the former first vice president was arrested in Nairobi and deported by the Kenyan authorities to Juba on 3 November 2016 because he praised a UN report blaming a Kenyan general who was the UNMISS former force commander for his failure to protect civilians in Juba during the bloody clashes of July 2016.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 August 11:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    If Mr Dak is not released amongst 21 political prisoner that were said to have been release. Then who were actually freed? Political ghosts or mirage of freedom for the imprisoned political actors of opposition brand!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)

South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.