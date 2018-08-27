IAEA discusses Sudan’s nuclear power programme in Khartoum



August 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Meetings between Sudan and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would kick off on Monday in Khartoum to discuss Sudan’s nuclear power programme, reported the official news agency SUNA.

According to the news agency, the meetings would discuss the report of the integrated review of Sudan’s nuclear power programme infrastructure according to the IAEA standards.

Since several years, Sudan announced it had plans to build a four-reactor nuclear power plant to fill the gap in power generation by 2030.

Earlier this year, Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa said his ministry is working to complete technical studies to build Sudan’s nuclear power plant within eight years under supervision and follow-up of the IAEA.

In May 2016, Sudan and China signed a framework agreement to build a 600-megawatt atomic reactor.

Last December, the Russian State Corporation for Atomic Energy (Rosatom) said it signed an agreement to build the first nuclear power plant to produce electricity in Sudan.

(ST)