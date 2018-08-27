IAEA discusses Sudan’s nuclear power programme in Khartoum

August 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Meetings between Sudan and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would kick off on Monday in Khartoum to discuss Sudan’s nuclear power programme, reported the official news agency SUNA.
According to the news agency, the meetings would discuss the report of the integrated review of Sudan’s nuclear power programme infrastructure according to the IAEA standards.
Since several years, Sudan announced it had plans to build a four-reactor nuclear power plant to fill the gap in power generation by 2030.
Earlier this year, Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa said his ministry is working to complete technical studies to build Sudan’s nuclear power plant within eight years under supervision and follow-up of the IAEA.
In May 2016, Sudan and China signed a framework agreement to build a 600-megawatt atomic reactor.
Last December, the Russian State Corporation for Atomic Energy (Rosatom) said it signed an agreement to build the first nuclear power plant to produce electricity in Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)
Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)
South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)
MORE