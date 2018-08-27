 
 
 
South Darfur presses Juba for more support to refugees

August 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – The South Darfur state implored upon South Sudan government to provide support to sites hosting 50,000 refugees who fled the conflict in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 41.5 kb
South Sudanese refugees arrive to Sudan’s white Nile state in January 2014 (Photo SUNA)

The acting governor Taha Abdallah told the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that South Sudanese refugees who are distributed across the localities of al-Salam Baleel and Buram share with the citizens of his state all public services.

He disclosed that they raised the issue with the visiting South Sudan Human Rights Commission Chairperson Yasmine Luka and pressed for more support to these refugees through NGO’s or the Humanitarian Aid Commission.

Luka had said that her visit is part of the investigation into the events that unfolded in South Sudan since 2013 and to talk with South Sudanese refugees in South Darfur.

Tens of thousands of South Sudanese have poured into neighbouring countries following the outbreak of armed conflict between government forces and the rebel faction of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by Riek Machar in 2013.

Thousands of those refugees found safe havens in north, east and south Darfur states.

According to official sources in Khartoum, the number of South Sudanese refugees is currently at 1,300,000 out of 2 million refugees from different nationalities.

(ST)

