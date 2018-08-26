Sudanese-Chinese committee to meet in Beijing

August 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Ambassador to China Ahmed Shawer said the joint Chinese-Sudanese ministerial committee would meet in Beijing on September 1st.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir (C) pictured with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 1, 2015 (AFP Photo/Parker Song)

He told the official news agency SUNA that the meeting of the ministerial committee coincides with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit but has nothing to do with it.

Shawer added the meeting would discuss ways to push forward all joint projects and agreements between the two countries.

He said the committee’s meeting is held in Khartoum and Beijing alternately on a regular basis, pointing this meeting should have taken place in Khartoum but was transferred to Beijing at the request of the Chinese side because they are busy preparing for the FOCAC summit.

The Sudanese envoy added his country’s delegation headed by the Finance Minister is expected to arrive in Beijing on Monday, saying it includes Ministers of Oil and Bridges and Roads.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the technical delegation is headed by the State Foreign Minister and includes under-secretaries of Oil, Foreign Affairs, Minerals, Agriculture and Animal Wealth ministries besides the Central Bank of Sudan.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir is expected to participate in the FOCAC Summit scheduled for September 3 to 4.

China has been Sudan’s largest foreign investor, particularly in oil and telecommunications after western firms shunned the East African nation due to conflicts and sanctions.

It has invested more than $20 billion in Sudan mostly in the oil sector during the past two decades. Beijing provides low-interest loans and weapons transfers in return for oil.

Sudan hopes to attract new Chinese investments after Beijing had refrained from implementing a number of projects agreed upon with Khartoum following the latter’s failure to settle its debts.

Sudan’s total debt to China is estimated at $ 10 billion, accounting for about one-fifth of Sudan’s estimated $53 billion foreign debt.

(ST)