Al-Mahdi to lead opposition delegation to UNHRC meeting in Geneva

August 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from the opposition alliance Sudan Call headed by its chairman al-Sadig al-Mahdi would participate in the 39th session of the UN Human Rights Council from 10 to 28 September in Geneva, an informed source within the Sudan Call told Sudan Tribune

Sadiq al-Mahdi

Last year, UNHRC extended the mandate of the independent expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, for another year under its agenda item 10 on technical assistance and capacity building.

According to the source, the Sudan Call delegation would seek to enlighten the meeting about the human rights violations in Sudan and demand to take measures against it.

He pointed out that Sudan Call is interested to discuss basic human rights issues particularly general freedoms and war victims including displaced persons and refugees.

It is noteworthy that the Sudan Call delegation would include a political team headed by al-Mahdi and the Sudan Call secretary general Minni Minnawi as well as a technical team headed by the secretary of foreign relations and the legal affairs secretary.

The Sudan Call, which was established in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2014, includes the National Umma Party (NUP) and rebel umbrella of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), and the Civil Society Initiative (CSI).

Sudan Call internal groups include the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), Sudanese Baath Party (SBP), Center Alliance Party (CAP), Sudanese National Party (SNP) and Sudanese National Alliance (SNA).

(ST)