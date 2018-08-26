August 25, 2018 (JUBA) - New South Sudan Ambassador in Washington Philip Jada is due to take office next September after meeting President Salva Kiir last Monday.
Diplomatic sources in Juba said Jada will head to Washington on 5 September as his accreditation ceremony will take place on 17 September.
Following a meeting with President Kiir attended by Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial on 20 August, Ambassador Jada vowed to work for the improvement of bilateral relations which have been affected by the civil war.
He further said he "received directives and guidelines from President Kiir on how to carry on his duty"
The former South Sudanese Ambassador to the United States Garang Diing Akuong was recalled to Juba following Washington decision to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan on 2 February.
Jada’s appointment coincides with the end of the five-year conflict as the mediation plans to hold the final signing ceremony next week.
He worked as South Sudan ambassador to South Africa, Eritrea and also he worked as a diplomat in the South Sudan Embassy to Khartoum.
He studied journalism and mass communications at the University of Asmara, Eritrea.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)
Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)
South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)
MORE