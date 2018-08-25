 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 25 August 2018

South Sudan former army chief appointed labour minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 24, 2018 (JUBA) -The former South Sudanese army chief General James Hoth Mai has been appointed Friday as minister of labour months ahead of the formation of the new national transitional government.

JPEG - 15.1 kb
Former SPLA chief of general staff James Hoth Mai (Photo Larco Lomayat)

Mai who is a close ally to President Kiir had been relieved from his position as the SPLA chief of staff on 24 April 2014, four months after the start of hostilities between forces loyal to Kiir and his former Vice President Riek Machar in December 2013.

In a decree released on Friday, President Kiir relieved General Gathoth Gatkuoth Hothnyang from his position and announced the appointment of Mai as Minister of Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development.

No reason was provided to explain the ministerial change, but the President recently has appointed a number of his close allies in different as governors and ministerial posts ahead of the new cabinet to be formed in line with the power-sharing deal signed in Khartoum with the opposition groups on 5 August.

General Hothnyang, who is also a follow Nuer like Mai, sided Machar when the conflict erupted in December 2013 but in July 2015 he broke away and formed his own group the Federal Democratic Party/ South Sudan Armed Forces (FDP/SSAF).

In April 2016, he signed a peace agreement with the government of President Slava Kiir.

On 16 March 2017, Hothnyang was appointed the minister of Labour.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 August 10:35, by Pakuai

    And where are you going to put ’Awut Deng Acuil’ to? Mr. Salva Kiir and your lowly informed advisors, ’koc aben’ (people are back)’. We want a war, no one wants to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs, Nigerians, Bantus, Indians, Nepalese, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis and others>>>>

    repondre message

    • 25 August 10:43, by Pakuai

      Riek Machar went and study *magic* in university of Bradford, England. We we don’t want to live side by side with the white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, of Saudi Arabia and others, North Sudan, their evil juus (their so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) & even some of their Bantus in between>>>

      repondre message

  • 25 August 11:01, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    General Hoth Mai deserves the appointment.

    repondre message

    • 25 August 11:22, by Games

      Salva Kiir is evils man. Relieved and appointed someone within same subclans within same county. For purposes to cause intra-conflict within Nasir.

      repondre message

      • 25 August 11:29, by Malakal county Simon

        The recycling begin.... @ Games pay no attention, those two generals has been erased in greater Nasir and no matters what’s positions they hold, they are alone wolf and cannot causes any war amongs the greater Nasir....

        repondre message

        • 25 August 12:48, by Kush Natives

          Malakal county Simon,
          The presidential decree didn’t mentioned Nasir, you’re on wrong page. I don’t know how have you into Nasir issues from here. Complete your point of view, we didn’t get it. We don’t really care about what you think him, this position isn’t belong to Nasir period. Appoint whoever you know now for Nasir Post or give it up, if you have nothing to offer!

          repondre message

  • 25 August 14:32, by Awet Awet

    James Hoth main is military personnel , how can he run this position? What does he knows of labour law and policy?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)

South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.